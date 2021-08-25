Via Republic World:

A senior Taliban leader has advocated for women’s right to education, saying that it is right based on Islamic culture and values. Sher Mohammad Abbas Shanikzai, on Sunday, said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide a safe education to females. His remarks came days after the Sunni Islamist government issued a diktat barring girls from attending school after sixth grade.

“Women can’t even ask for their inheritance. They are deprived of the right to education. Where will women learn Shariah’s lessons? Women make up half of Afghanistan’s population,” he said at an event marking the death anniversary of former leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour. Shanikzai backed his stance by asserting that women should also be provided with all their rights based on Islamic culture and values.

At the event, he also slammed the small budget for development in economic sectors and also said that due to the economic challenges, people were forced to leave the country. “We don’t have a chair in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), we don’t have a chair in the United Nations and we don’t have a political office in Europe,” he said. Prices of all commodities, including the essentials, have skyrocketed in recent weeks.