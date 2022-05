Mother fucker…

Via KXAN:

UVALDE, Texas (AP/KXAN) β€” Fourteen students and a teacher were killed during a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday afternoon, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Speaking in Abilene, Abbott said the shooter, an 18-year-old from Uvalde, is dead.

β€œIt is believed the responding officers killed him,” Abbott said.

At least 13 children were taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post from Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

