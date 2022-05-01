Via Washington Examiner:

The auto insurance company State Farm is encouraging its agents in Florida to donate books promoting transgenderism to 5-year-olds to their local schools or public libraries, according to an email shared by a whistleblower.

The email, obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers’ Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed that State Farm has partnered with the GenderCool Project, which promotes issues of gender identity in children through various advocacy and public awareness programs, to donate a packet of three books to local schools and public libraries.

The three books, A Kids Book About Being Transgender, A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary, and A Kids Book About Being Inclusive, contain various descriptions about gender and identity meant to disprove the notion that gender is the same as biological sex and establish that it is therefore changeable.

The GenderCool Project markets the “three book bundle” to children ages 5 and over, a fact noted in the whistleblower email.

