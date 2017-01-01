Via Daily Wire:

Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who has sent busloads of illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. in order to relieve the burden on local communities in his state, said he is willing to flood Washington D.C. with ten times the previous number of buses in order to awaken Washington D.C. to the stress border states are facing.

Abbott said that the Biden administration didn’t seem to care about the thousands of illegal immigrants crossing the southern border over the river rather than through ports of entry, then turned to the buses he had already sent.

“We’re up to our 45th bus now; when you add a zero to that I think that Washington D.C. is going to soon find out they’re going to be dealing with the same consequences we’re dealing with,” he warned.

