Via The Hill:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered a plot by an alleged ISIS operative to assassinate former President George W. Bush, Forbes reported Tuesday, citing an FBI search warrant.

The alleged plot was uncovered after the suspect revealed information about his plans and asked a confidential FBI source to “obtain replica or fraudulent police and/or FBI identifications and badges” that would be used in the assassination, the report added.

The suspect asked a second FBI source if there was a way to smuggle the co-conspirators out of the U.S. once their operation was complete, according to a March 23 search warrant unsealed in federal court in Columbus, Ohio.

The alleged plot would have involved at least seven ISIS members. Forbes reported that the warrant said the suspect’s role was “to locate and conduct surveillance on former president Bush’s residences and/or offices and obtain firearms and vehicles to use in the assassination.”