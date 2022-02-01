Via Daily Wire:

On Twitter, President Joe Biden’s White House chief of staff is flaunting a poll that shows the American people approve of the way Biden is handling COVID-19 and jobs, but a look at the details of said poll shows that most Americans would describe his actions as president to be “incompetent” and “distracted.”

On Sunday, Axios tweeted about a recent CBS poll that shows most Americans believe that the economy is bad, Biden is “slow to react,” and the state of the country is “uneasy” and “worrying.”

