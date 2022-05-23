Via DailyMail:

Chinese social media users are saying the US could be the source of the rise in monkeypox cases, with conspiracy theories stating the US deliberately leaked the virus which has now spread to at least a dozen countries.

A hashtag on the US reporting two cases of monkeypox has attracted more than 51 million views on Weibo as of Monday.

The infectious disease became a tending topic on the platform after cases were found in the UK, Spain and Australia.

Chinese state media has accused the United States of intentionally spreading Covid-19, which originated in China, but has so far held back from taking the same approach with monkeypox.

