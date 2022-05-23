We continue to investigate cases of monkeypox in England. Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service if they have concerns. Read more: https://t.co/e8jksQo9Av pic.twitter.com/Ncap8Z8aF4

Pandemic 2 – Monkey Boogaloo.

Via The Metro:

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has told states to prepare strategies to counter the spread of monkeypox, including vaccination.

In report published today, they said: ‘Countries should update their contact tracing mechanisms, their diagnostic capacity for orthopoxviruses and review the availability of smallpox vaccines, antivirals and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals.’

It advises that government should review the types, doses and authorisation status of vaccines in case they need to be deployed.

The report does not recommend mass vaccination programmes of people not at particular risk, but says that those exposed could be given the jab.

It says that healthcare workers who may be exposed to the virus could also be vaccinated as a precaution.

