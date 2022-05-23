Via DW:

Stacey Abrams is running to be governor of the worst state in the country – according to her.

The Democrat, who is hurtling toward a rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who defeated her four years ago in an election she never conceded, made the shocking statement Saturday night at the Gwinnett Democrats’ Bluetopia Gala in Norcross. The two are expected to emerge as their parties’ candidates after Tuesday’s primary.

“I am tired of hearing about how we’re the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live,” Abrams told the Peach State party faithful.

Abrams, who immediately acknowledged that her opponents could use the statement against her, was reacting to Georgia Republicans’ long-running claim that the state is the best in the nation for doing business. She then listed several categories in which the state does not stack up well.

