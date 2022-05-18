Via CNN:

… Abortion access has also gained the attention of lawmakers including Rep. Ayanna Pressley who made an impassioned plea for the Senate to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, a Democrat-led bill aimed at preserving access to abortion nationwide.

Pressley said banning abortion is “forced birth” in a country that deprives families of universal health care, child care and paid medical and family leave.

“The anti-abortion movement in America is rooted in organized White supremacy, and overturning Roe v. Wade would only perpetuate cycles of poverty and trap our most vulnerable in systems of oppression,” Pressley said on the House floor last week. “None of this is abstract. There is a history of medical apartheid in this country against Black, brown, immigrant, indigenous and disabled folks.”