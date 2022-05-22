Good luck. He’s super popular even among Republicans.

Via HPCigar:

Progressive Democrats are poised to remove the last pro-life Democrat from the House of Representatives on Tuesday in a runoff election in southwest Texas.

That’s where eight-term Rep. Henry Cuellar is defending his left flank in a closely contested Democratic primary race against progressive darling Jessica Cisneros.

Ms. Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney and Cuellar’s former intern, hopes the second time will be the charm after losing to the incumbent two years ago.

Since the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Ms. Cisneros has made “reproductive freedom” a central focus of her closing message and repeatedly reminded voters that Mr. Cuellar is the “last anti-choice Democrat in the US House of Representatives.” USA.”

