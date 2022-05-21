Too late.

Via CBS:

Hunter Biden’s legal and investigative operation has been conducting forensic tests on a MacBook Pro the president’s son lost track of in 2019, providing CBS News with what it says is the first public photo of that once missing laptop.

A team led by Kevin Morris, an entertainment lawyer best known for crafting a 9-figure deal for the creators of the animated series “South Park,” has been probing the backstory of how another Hunter Biden laptop containing what appear to be years of personal and intimate emails and business records found its way to news reporters and authorities. The effort appears to be aimed at blunting the impact of an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax records and business dealings by sowing doubts about that computer, which made headlines in 2020.

A source from Hunter Biden’s team of advisers told CBS News the laptop now in their possession may be the key to determining if anything was altered or added to that second laptop discovered at a Delaware repair shop — or to the other hard drives that have journeyed through multiple sets of hands,

“We have the Rosetta Stone,” the adviser said.

