Leftist meltdown incoming…

Via Fox News:

The Supreme Court could issue a ruling on abortion as soon as Monday, which would be days after a memo leaked from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals the Biden administration is preparing for a nationwide wave of violence following the decision on the future of Roe v. Wade.

A leaked draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito signaling the high court plans to overturn landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade sparked pro-choice protests nationwide and an uptick in violence. Protesters have targeted the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices and vandals have targeted at least five pro-life crisis pregnancy centers across the U.S. and Catholic churches have been threatened and vandalized.

