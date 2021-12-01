Via Daily Wire:

President Biden’s support among Hispanics has plummeted in the last 12 months to less than half of his approval numbers last year, according to a new poll.

Quinnipiac University’s poll in May 2021 found Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics riding high at 55% after he had garnered 59% of the Hispanic vote in the 2020 election. But the poll released this week revealed that number had plunged to 26%, barely more than a quarter of Hispanics.

“Biden is less popular among Hispanics than any other demographic, including age and gender,” Fox News noted of the poll’s results.

A paltry 27% of Hispanics approved of Biden’s economic policies, a percentage even lower than the 32% of Americans nationwide. Hispanics ranked inflation as the most pressing issue concerning them.