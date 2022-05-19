Imbeciles.

Via CBS:

Washington — House Democrats on Tuesday introduced legislation to provide an additional $28 million to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help address the baby formula shortage affecting families across the country.

The supplemental appropriations bill from Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, would provide resources to keep fraudulent formula products from making their way onto store shelves and helps acquire better data on the formula marketplace. It would also fund the balance of needed FDA activities, bolster the workforce focused on formula issues and boost FDA inspection staff, according to the committee.

