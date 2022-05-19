Via NY Post:

Ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Wednesday that he is looking to run for a newly redrawn Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn congressional seat.

De Blasio announced on Twitter that he formed an exploratory committee for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, which The Post first reported Tuesday he is eyeing for a political comeback.

“Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from COVID. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle,” he posted along with a link to a website that solicits emails from potential supporters.

