Pro-abortion extremists are reportedly threatening to burn down the Supreme Court building and murder justices and the clerks, prompting law enforcement to ready itself for political violence should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

A May 13 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by Axios revealed that government officials are investigating threats to the justices, the clerks, to places of worship, and to abortion clinics.

The memo references threats that came after someone, possibly a clerk, leaked a draft opinion indicating Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned.

