RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — First-term U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost his Republican primary race Tuesday to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, after the pro-Donald Trump firebrand’s personal and political blunders translated into voter unhappiness.

Cawthorn called Edwards to concede the 11th Congressional District primary to Edwards, Cawthorn campaign spokesperson Luke Ball told The Associated Press. The AP later called the race for Edwards over Cawthorn and six other Republican candidates.

“Against all odds, we fought hard to win this election and provide clear conservative leadership for the mountains,” Edwards said in a news release. “Now, we will harness this energy, come together as a party, and keep this seat in Republican hands in November.”

