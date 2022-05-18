Via NBC:

Pennsylvania’s chaotic Republican Senate primary was too close to call early Wednesday, with celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz locked in a tight race with former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick.

With 91 percent of the expected ballots counted shortly after midnight, Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by about 850 votes. State law requires an automatic recount if the margin of victory is within 0.5 percentage points.

“Unfortunately, we’re not going to have resolution tonight,” McCormick predicted in remarks to his supporters, asserting that mail-in votes tabulated later Wednesday would seal his victory.

Keep reading…