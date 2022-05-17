Via Business Insider:

Billionaire Elon Musk said he plans to vote Republican in the upcoming election cycle after voting “overwhelmingly” for Democrats in the past.

The Tesla CEO and founder made the remark on Monday while speaking via video link at a Miami tech conference, where he discussed his views on Twitter and free speech, among other topics.

“The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far left bias,” Musk said at the conference. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat.”

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” he continued.

