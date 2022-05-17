Via Daily Caller:

Republican Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis issued an apology Monday for stating the biological fact that there are only “two sexes” during a commencement speech at the University of Wyoming, according to a report.

Speaking at the commencement address Saturday, Lummis said constitutional rights were being threatened and “even fundamental scientific truths such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”

Lummis’ remarks were immediately met with a barrage of “boos” from the crowd.

“You know, I -” Lummis began to say. “I challenge those of you. I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are people who transition between sexes.”