Oh screw off, no one believes this is real.

My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I’m doing to “help the people in Buffalo” and “why did the bad man do this?” Absolutely gutting. This cannot be his normal. It’s time to BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS. #EndGunViolence

— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 16, 2022