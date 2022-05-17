Can’t they both lose?

Via The Hill:

Two influential Democratic House committee chairs are set to square off against each other in New York’s redrawn 12th Congressional District under a map released Monday.

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, who chair the Judiciary and Oversight and Reform committees, respectively, on Monday both said they would run for the seat.

The development follows the release of a new map from a court-appointed special master. The map must first be approved by the New York Court of appeals.

Keep reading…