Via Daily Wire:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is as popular as Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party combined, according to a recent NBC poll.

The poll was conducted among 1000 adults — 750 of whom were interviewed via cell phone — between May 5-7 and May 9-10, and measured the favorability of nine individual political figures and institutions.

From the highest net positive to the lowest, the rankings were as follows:

Volodymyr Zelensky: 62 percent positive, 9 percent negative (+53)

Disney: 33 percent positive, 30 percent negative (+3)

Ron DeSantis: 28 percent positive, 26 percent negative (+2)

The US Supreme Court: 36 percent positive, 35 percent negative (+1)

The Republican Party: 35 percent positive, 46 percent negative (-11)

Joe Biden: 37 percent positive, 51 percent negative (-14)

Donald Trump: 36 percent positive, 51 percent negative (-16)

Kamala Harris: 31 percent positive, 48 percent negative (-17)

The Democratic Party: 31 percent positive, 50 percent negative (-19)

