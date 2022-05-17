Via The Hill:

President Biden will visit Buffalo on Tuesday, seeking to console a grieving community reeling from a mass shooting over the weekend that police say was racially motivated.

The president will reprise the role of consoler-in-chief, a hat he’s worn plenty of times during his tenure as the country has battled the COVID-19 pandemic amid several other tragedies.

But any offer Biden has in the way of a robust policy response to either the proliferation of firearms or the spread of hate speech and white supremacist ideology remains to be seen, after a gunman opened fire on customers at a grocery store, killing 10 people and wounding three, most of them Black.

