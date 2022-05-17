Via Politico:

PHILADELPHIA — The latest polling in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate race shows Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity television doctor who received Donald Trump’s backing, could win.

But so could Kathy Barnette, the conservative commentator whose sudden rise from single-digit support to top contender has stunned state and national Republicans. Or maybe Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO with his own strong ties to Trump world.

One day before one of the highest-profile primaries of the midterms, the winner could easily be any one of three — and it’s made the final hours before voters go to the polls Tuesday a wild ride where seemingly anything could happen.

Keep reading…