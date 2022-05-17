Via Fox-5:

NEW YORK – New York City is approaching a “high” level of COVID-19 alert, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, who issued an advisory urging all New Yorkers to wear a mask while indoors including grocery stores, buildings lobbies, offices, stores, and other common or shared spaces.

Raising the alert level from medium to high indicates an increased and significant level of community spread.

“Regular home testing and wearing masks indoors, especially while cases rise, is the best way to keep yourself and your community safe,” Vasan tweeted. “I advise all New Yorkers to mask up indoors, especially if you’re unvaccinated, have not had your booster, or are in a high-risk category.”

