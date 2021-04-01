Via Washington Examiner:

The number of migrants encountered attempting to enter the United States illegally from Mexico rose in April, surpassing all previous records over the past century, an indication of the scale of the illegal immigration crisis at the border.

U.S. border officials intercepted 234,088 migrants attempting to enter the country illegally last month, according to a federal court document obtained by the Washington Examiner late Monday. In the first 15 full months of President Joe Biden’s term in office, federal law enforcement at the southern border have stopped more than 2.75 million people attempting to cross into the United States without permission.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the federal agency that inspects people and goods seeking admission, said 32,288 people tried to cross at the land ports of entry but were denied. The figure is nearly three times the 11,397 figure seen in March, the result of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing to Mexico’s northern city of Tijuana and then seeking asylum at the San Diego, CA, border. The Biden administration has instructed CBP’s Office of Field Operations officers at ports of entry to allow Ukrainians into the country despite its not doing the same for many other migrants from other countries.