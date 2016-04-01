Via Fox News:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama raised eyebrows with her spelling of the word woman in a new Instagram post about the recent leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion.

The leak, first reported by Politico, indicated that the court, in an opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito, was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Obama became the most recent prominent leader in the Democratic Party to release a statement on the court leak and what it may mean for American women.

“State lawmakers will have the power to strip womxn of the right to make decisions about their bodies and their healthcare,” she wrote last weekend in one slide of a lengthy post.

The spelling of “womxn” has in recent years been used as an alternative because, according to some progressives, the word “woman” has problematic, patriarchal roots.