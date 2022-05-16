Via Daily Caller:

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that if former President Donald Trump finds himself in the White House again, he’ll resign from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Fauci if he was confident that if Trump retook the White House in 2024 he could lead a successful response in another pandemic situation or similar public health emergency, and whether or not he himself would want to stay to be a part of it. The top medical adviser to President Joe Biden simply said “no” to the latter question, prompting a giggle from Acosta.

“Uh, well, ‘no,’ to the second question,” Fauci said when asked if he would remain in his post during a second Trump term.

