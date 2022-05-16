Via Washington Times:

President Biden and congressional Democrats were already in trouble with suburban women because of inflation, high gas prices and an agenda that these voters say does not align with their priorities.

Then baby formula disappeared.

Images of empty store shelves and stories of frantic parents searching for food for their infants, coupled with reports that the Biden administration is shipping pallets of scarce formula to the southern border to feed illegal immigrant children, now threaten to crater the party’s weakened support among suburban women.

