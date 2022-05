Missing from list: “take my medication”

Gonna say this right now, related to a shooting that happened at a New York TOPS:

One of my friends on Discord knew the guy a bit; they hadn't contacted eachother for months until he got an invite to a server.

He accepted, and found this: pic.twitter.com/CJ5dxk8UXE

— JoMiMi (@JoMiMi_h) May 14, 2022