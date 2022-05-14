Via MSN:

Video showed Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) walking with McConnell in the Ukrainian capital alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy called the visit a powerful signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine, as well as the American people, according to a readout published by the Ukrainian Presidential Administration.

The president said Ukraine is defending not only its own state but all democratic values and freedoms and the right of people to freely choose their own future.

“Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Zelenskyy told the delegation. “[Russian President Vladimir Putin] commits war crimes that horrify the whole world — torture, mass executions, rape. Europe has not seen such crimes since World War II,” he said.

