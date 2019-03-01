Via Times of Israel:

Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Herzog accused Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Thursday of “rushing to a biased conclusion” after she said Israel “murdered” Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, was killed by gunfire to her neck Wednesday morning while covering clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian gunmen during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of her “execution,” vowing to take the matter to the International Criminal Court. Israeli officials have declared that it is too soon to determine who fired the bullet that killed her. Defense Minister Benny Gantz was quoted telling foreign reporters on Wednesday night that it could have been “the Palestinians who shot her,” or fire from “our side.”