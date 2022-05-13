Via Free Beacon:

Incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Fox News a “racist” network during a March 2020 appearance on MSNBC.

“Fox News was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during coronavirus, and Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus,” Jean-Pierre said during a segment that bashed conservative media for referring to the COVID-19 pandemic as the “China virus.” The remarks raise questions about how fairly the future press secretary may treat right-of-center journalists during White House press briefings.