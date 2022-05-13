Russian men aren’t having children so why not steal other peoples children?

Via ADN America:

Ukrainian officials reported on Friday that Russian forces had forcibly deported more than 210,000 children since Russian President Vladimir Putin first launched his special military operation more than two months ago.

According to Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova, the children were among the 1.2 million Ukrainian nations who were deported against their will and warned that Moscow was working to make them Russian citizens, Reuters reported.

“When our children are taken out, they destroy the national identity, deprive our country of the future,” the ombudswoman said during a national television broadcast.

