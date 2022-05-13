Via Just The News:

Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, has been ordered by a federal judge to turn over a number of emails to special counsel John Durham.

The emails are primarily exchanges between Clinton campaign attorney and former Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann and Fusion GPS. Initially, the emails were part of a batch of documents subpoenaed by prosecutors last year.

U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Christopher Cooper ruled Thursday that, of the 38 emails that were subpoenaed, Fusion GPS may withhold 16 for reasons of attorney client privilege, but must immediately fork over the remaining 22.

