Via DailyMail:

The streets of downtown Chicago descended into chaos on Wednesday evening as hordes of teens and juveniles flooded the streets in a flash-party organized on social media.

Alderman Michele Smith, of Chicago’s 43rd ward, said in a statement that about 400 individuals – mostly consisting of juveniles and young adults – took over the streets in the vicinity of North Avenue Beach.

‘This promoted event was un-permitted by the City and the Park District,’ Smith said in a statement on Thursday, ‘Police received advance warning of the event and placed extensive resources at every entrance to the beach, including the pedestrian bridge.’