Via DW:

The man at the center of the Ruby Ridge standoff died Wednesday.

Randy Weaver, the Idaho survivalist whose refusal to surrender to federal agents led to the 11-day siege of his remote cabin in Boundary County, Idaho, passed away at the age of 74. His daughter Sara confirmed his passing in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“Love you always Dad….❤ ‘See ya next time I see ya’ 😘 January 3, 1948 – May 11, 2022 😢💔,” Sara Weaver wrote. A cause of death has not been made public. According to an earlier post on the page, Weaver requested prayers in late April for her father, indicating that he had been sick at least since then, KXLY reported.

Keep reading…