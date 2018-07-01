Via Rasmussen:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still the least popular congressional leader, and even a third of Democratic voters have an unfavorable view of the San Francisco Democrat.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 36% of Likely U.S. Voters now have a favorable view of Pelosi, while 60% regard her unfavorably. This includes 18% with a Very Favorable opinion of the San Francisco Democrat and 50% with a Very Unfavorable one. Only four percent (4%) have no opinion of her.