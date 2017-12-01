Via The Blaze:

Pro-abortion activists turned their vitriol on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and blamed her and the Democratic leadership for the expected overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

A small group of protesters demonstrated outside Pelosi’s palatial mansion in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday.

Video on social media showed a leader of the group vocalizing their fury.

“We’re here because Nancy Pelosi and the whole leadership of the Democratic party has been complicit, complicit with the fascist Republican party that warns to not only only eliminate abortion rights, but gay marriage, trans rights, and a whole slew, a whole slew of rights!” said the protest leader on her bullhorn.