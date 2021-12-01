Via Daily Wire:

White House economic advisor Cecilia Rouse claimed Tuesday that Americans were seeing record-breaking inflation levels because President Joe Biden had done such an effective job managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouse joined anchor Briana Keilar on CNN’s “New Day” to discuss the economy and the Biden administration’s plan to tackle inflation and bring prices down so that Americans could afford the items they need on a daily basis.

“Former Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says America is already in a recession. Is it possible he’s correct?” Keilar asked.