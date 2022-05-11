Via Fox News:

A pro-choice group is planning protests outside the homes of all six Republican-appointed justices of the Supreme Court – Justices John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – in what the group is calling “Walk-by Wednesday.”

The far-left group known as “Ruth Sent Us” has repeatedly targeted conservative justices’ homes as part of an ongoing left-wing pressure campaign aimed at influencing the court to uphold Roe v. Wade, after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court is on the verge of overturning its verdict in the 1973 case.

Ruth Sent Us is also among the far-left groups to have targeted Catholic churches for pro-choice protests.

