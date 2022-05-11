Via DailyMail:

Lindsey Graham can be heard praising Joe Biden in newly surfaced audio as police worked to clear the Capitol during the January 6 riot.

The Republican senator speculated that the attack would unite Americans.

‘We will actually come out of this thing stronger. Moments like this reset,’ a somber Graham said from a secure location, according to audio obtained by reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns and aired on CNN.

‘It’ll take a while. People will calm down. People will [say] “I don’t want to be associated with that.” This is a group within a group. What this does, it’ll be a rallying effect for a while, where the country says, “We’re better than this.”‘

Graham, 66, goes on to praise Biden. ‘He’ll be maybe the best person to have, right? I mean, how mad can you get at Joe Biden?’

Keep reading…