Dude was a legit scum bucket though.

Via JTN:

Rep. Alex Mooney on Tuesday won West Virginia’s Republican primary in the 2nd District over fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley.

Mooney had the backing of former President Donald Trump, while McKinley supported the $1 trillion infrastructure package and voted to create the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Associated Press called the race for Mooney, who held 52.7% of the vote with 86.6% reporting as of press time. McKinley lagged behind with 36.7% of the vote at that time.

