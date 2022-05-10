HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Via NBC:

Elon Musk said Tuesday he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump if his acquisition goes through.

“Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts… I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” Musk said at FT Live’s Future of the Car conference. “I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” added Musk, who is expected to become interim CEO following the takeover. “I don’t own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don’t own Twitter?”

