Via MSN:

A California woman who used meth while she was pregnant before delivering a stillborn baby had her murder charge dropped Monday.

Adora Perez was charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby at Adventist Health Hanford on Dec. 30, 2017, then pleaded down to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In March, her prison sentence was overturned in March when Kings County Superior Court Judge Valerie Chrissakis ruled that the plea deal was unlawful after “all parties admit(ed) that voluntary manslaughter of a fetus is not a crime in California.”

California’s murder law was updated in 1970 to include the death of a fetus, but was intended to criminalize violence against a pregnant mother causing death, not the mother’s own actions.

