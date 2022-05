Via WFAA:

TEXAS, USA — Mothers Day at the Briggles home is already a special occasion.

Amber normally gets to relax, while Adam, her husband, does all the cooking and cleaning. But Mother’s Day plans changed after a call they received a week and a half ago from Beto O’Rourke’s office.

O’Rourke said he wanted to cook dinner for the family on Sunday.

“It’s the one night it saved me from cooking so I’m pretty happy about it,” laughed Adam Briggle.

Keep reading…