At least he’s consistent.

Via ABC:

TYRONE, Pa. — A central Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police said he drove himself to his court hearing for DUI charges while drunk.

In a police report, officers said when Lawrence Williams entered the courtroom on Thursday at 11 a.m. he was visibly drunk, with “extremely red, bloodshot eyes,” WTAJ reported. Officers also said they could smell alcohol.

Lawrence was facing charges from an incident on April 22 when his car crashed into a fence. At the time, Williams failed three field sobriety tests and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.152%, The Altoona Mirror reported. In Pennsylvania, the legal standard is 0.08%.

