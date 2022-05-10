Via MSN:

Vicky White, the Alabama prison officer who helped inmate and murder suspect Casey White temporarily escape custody, has died.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE on Monday, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear in Evansville, Ind. confirms: “White died at Deaconess Hospital at 19:06 hrs cst [7:06 PM Central Time]. An autopsy is scheduled for 17:00 hrs. tomorrow. Additional information will be available after the autopsy.”

The statement also says that the coroner’s office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service, are investigating the circumstances surrounding White’s death.

The 56-year-old died after being shot in the head.

